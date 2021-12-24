Dr. Michael Hewitt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hewitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Hewitt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Hewitt, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Parker Adventist Hospital, Porter Adventist Hospital and The Medical Center of Aurora.
Dr. Hewitt works at
Locations
-
1
Colorado Orthopedic Consultants145 Inverness Dr E Ste 300, Englewood, CO 80112 Directions (303) 695-6060Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Parker Adventist Hospital
- Porter Adventist Hospital
- The Medical Center of Aurora
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hewitt?
He and his staff are very friendly and do their jobs great
About Dr. Michael Hewitt, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1164489597
Education & Certifications
- Southe Rn California Orthopedics Institute
- Los Angeles County-Harbor-University of California Los Angeles Medical Center
- Harbor-University Of California Los Angeles Medical Center
- Tufts University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hewitt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hewitt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hewitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hewitt works at
Dr. Hewitt speaks Spanish.
84 patients have reviewed Dr. Hewitt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hewitt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hewitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hewitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.