Dr. Michael Hewitt, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Parker Adventist Hospital, Porter Adventist Hospital and The Medical Center of Aurora.



Dr. Hewitt works at Colorado Orthopedic Consultants - Englewood in Englewood, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.