Dr. Michael Herzog, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Herzog, MD is an Urology Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Rush University and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center and Palos Community Hospital.
Dr. Herzog works at
Locations
1
Daniel A Pacella DO PC16522 106th Ct, Orland Park, IL 60467 Directions (708) 590-8765Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Palos Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Herzog is very knowledgeable, professional, kind and caring. I am very grateful to have him for my urologist.
About Dr. Michael Herzog, MD
- Urology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Polish and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Wayne St University Detroit M C
- Rush University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Herzog has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herzog accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herzog has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Herzog works at
Dr. Herzog has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Prostatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herzog on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Herzog speaks Polish and Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Herzog. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herzog.
