Dr. Michael Hershey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hershey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Hershey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Hershey, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in West Islip, NY. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from GOA UNIVERSITY / GOA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Hershey works at
Locations
-
1
SpineCare Long Island - West Islip1175 Montauk Hwy Ste 6, West Islip, NY 11795 Directions (833) 547-7463Monday8:45am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday12:00pm - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hershey?
Dr. Hershey has been treating me for pain for several years now. He worked with me to find the right treatment for my conditions. He is patient and compassionate, even on the days I was difficult and wanted to give up. He made my pain manageable and tolerable. The office was clean and well kept. The office staff was very friendly and helpful. And the wait time for my appointments was usually under 10 minutes. Dr. Hershey is definitely the doctor you want to see if your in pain.
About Dr. Michael Hershey, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1578821757
Education & Certifications
- GOA UNIVERSITY / GOA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hershey accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hershey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hershey works at
Dr. Hershey has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hershey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hershey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hershey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.