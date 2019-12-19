Overview

Dr. Michael Hernando, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Saint Clare's Denville Hospital.



Dr. Hernando works at Morristown Surgical Associates, Morristown, NJ in Morristown, NJ with other offices in Denville, NJ and Newton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Incisional Hernia and Intestinal Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.