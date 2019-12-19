Dr. Michael Hernando, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hernando is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Hernando, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Hernando, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Saint Clare's Denville Hospital.
Dr. Hernando works at
Locations
Morristown435 South St Ste 230B, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 267-2838
East Coast Advanced Plastic Surgery16 Pocono Rd Ste 216, Denville, NJ 07834 Directions (973) 267-2838
Newton office183 High St Ste 1500, Newton, NJ 07860 Directions (973) 267-2838
San Agstin Norman B MD PA Facf344 South St, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 267-2838
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
- Saint Clare's Denville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Accepted Insurance
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare

Ratings & Reviews
I'm 66 and had surgery for inguinal hernia 16 weeks ago by Dr. Hernando and am so glad I finally had done. I waited nearly 5 years avoiding surgery , big mistake. When another illness made the hernia a much bigger issue to deal with I realized I should have had it fixed early on. Dr. Hernando did a fantastic job in every way . He's the best and did the robotic type surgery which you have to look really hard to even notice anything was done and that was just 16 weeks back. I feel fantastic and am doing sprints and back at the gym anticipating skiing this season. If I need something done in the future , I will go to only him. He is absolutely the man to see.
About Dr. Michael Hernando, MD
- General Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Morristown Memorial Hosp
- New York Medical College
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hernando has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hernando accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hernando has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hernando works at
Dr. Hernando has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Incisional Hernia and Intestinal Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hernando on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hernando speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Hernando. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hernando.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hernando, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hernando appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.