Overview

Dr. Michael Hernandez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Elgin, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital.



Dr. Hernandez works at Signature Medical Associates in Elgin, IL with other offices in Huntley, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.