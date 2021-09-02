Overview

Dr. Michael Hernandez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Lee, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center.



Dr. Hernandez works at Bergen Internal Medicine LLC in Fort Lee, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.