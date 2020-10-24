Dr. Hernandez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Hernandez, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Hernandez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Florida State University, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.
Dr. Hernandez works at
Locations
Dedicated Senior Medical Center of Florida LLC3059 EDGEWOOD AVE W, Jacksonville, FL 32209 Directions (305) 628-6117
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hernandez is awesome! He listens, explains and has a great bed side manner. He even gave me his home cell phone to get in contact with him whenever I Feel the need to.
About Dr. Michael Hernandez, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Florida State University, College Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hernandez accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hernandez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.