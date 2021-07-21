Overview

Dr. Michael Hernandez, MD is a Pulmonologist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Hernandez works at Miami Pulmonary Specialists in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pneumonia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.