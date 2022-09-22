Dr. Hermann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Hermann, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Hermann, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from CENTRAL VIRGINIA COMMUNITY COLLEGE.
Dr. Hermann works at
Locations
Thomas S Templeton MD2415 McCallie Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Directions (423) 624-2696
Center for Sports Medicine and Orthopaedics4725 BATTLEFIELD PKWY, Ringgold, GA 30736 Directions (423) 624-2696
Chi Memorial - Atrium Medical Center1949 Gunbarrel Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 624-2696
Specialist in Pain Management PC281 N Lyerly St Ste 200, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Directions (423) 698-0850
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I currently see Dr.Hermann for spinal problems, and he has really gone above in working with me to treat the pain in my back. Thanks, so much!
About Dr. Michael Hermann, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1245673268
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL VIRGINIA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hermann accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hermann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hermann has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hermann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hermann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hermann.
