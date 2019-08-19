Dr. Michael Herman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Herman, DO
Dr. Michael Herman, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fleming Island, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University|Nova Southeastern University Ft. Lauderdale, FL and is affiliated with HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital and Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital.
Borland-Groover Clinic1747 Baptist Clay Dr Ste 300, Fleming Island, FL 32003 Directions (904) 567-4972Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
Great! My husband & I like Dr. Herman very much! Never had a worry from beginning to end. Would definitely send new referrals.
About Dr. Michael Herman, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic-Jacksonville Fl|University Of South Alabama-Mobile Al
- Navy - Portsmouth VA|Navy-Portsmouth Va
- Nova Southeastern University|Nova Southeastern University Ft. Lauderdale, FL
Dr. Herman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Herman has seen patients for Malnutrition, Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Herman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herman.
