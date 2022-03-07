Dr. Michael Herman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Herman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Herman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital and Mount Sinai South Nassau.
They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2 Lincoln Ave, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 390-2850
Hospital Affiliations
- Chester County Hospital
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Herman is a brilliant and caring urologist. My issue was a very enlarged prostate. Over several office visits before my surgery, Dr. Herman explained my various treatment options and answered all my questions with clarity, precision, and great empathy. As my prostate was exceptionally large, I opted for a Robot Assisted Simple Prostatectomy performed by Dr. Herman on the Da Vinci machine. The procedure went very well. Now, a month later, I am so glad I made this decision. It’s made a huge difference in my life. No side effects whatsoever; nothing but benefits. Over the years, I've lived in three different areas of Long Island and had experience with three other urologists. The other three were good and competent, but Dr. Herman stands in a league of his own. If I could give him 10 stars, I would. I am so grateful for the prostate relief he gave me. I wish I had known about him years earlier.
About Dr. Michael Herman, MD
- Urology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1144487943
Education & Certifications
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital - Weill Cornell Medical Center
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Herman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Herman has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Herman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.