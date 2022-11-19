Dr. Michael Herman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Herman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Herman, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Herman works at
Round Rock2410 Round Rock Ave Ste 150, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (512) 341-8724Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Austin North Radiation Oncology12221 Renfert Way Ste 120, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 873-8900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthSource of Ohio
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- PHCS
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Preferred Health Systems
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Prudential
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Herman is very empathetic and personable. I trust him and believe what he tells me.
- Radiation Oncology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- U of TX Hth Sci Ctr
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
- St. Louis University
- Radiation Oncology
Dr. Herman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Herman works at
Dr. Herman speaks Spanish.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Herman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.