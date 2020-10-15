Overview

Dr. Michael Herion, MD is an Ophthalmic Surgery Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.



Dr. Herion works at Center For Venous Disease in Glendale, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.