Dr. Michael Herceg, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Herceg, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Binghamton, NY.
Dr. Herceg works at
Locations
South Side Optical33 Mitchell Ave Ste 207, Binghamton, NY 13903 Directions (607) 723-7586
Uhs Binghamton General Hospital10-42 MITCHELL AVE, Binghamton, NY 13903 Directions (607) 762-2231
Hospital Affiliations
- Chenango Memorial Hospital
- UHS Binghamton General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Herceg is a breath of professional fresh air in Binghamton NY. He is an excellent surgeon, with a professional and warm manner in treating his patients. I have gone to him for two surgical procedures (cataract surgery and muscle repair). I was extremely impressed with his staff and team. On another occasion he treated me for a serious eye condition. To sum it up....I trust Dr. Herceg with my eyes.
About Dr. Michael Herceg, DO
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1649492554
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
