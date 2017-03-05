Overview

Dr. Michael Henry, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center and Kaweah Health Medical Center.



Dr. Henry works at Eye Surgical & Medical Associates Inc. in Visalia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Eyelid Surgery and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.