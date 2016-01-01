Overview

Dr. Michael Henry, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital.



Dr. Henry works at Phoenix Children's Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Avondale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Lymphoid Leukemia and Acute Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.