Dr. Michael Hennigan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Hennigan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Gulf Breeze, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of South Alabama College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast, Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Gulf Breeze Hospital, HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital and North Okaloosa Medical Center.
Dr. Hennigan works at
Locations
Michael A. Hennigan MD, FACP, FACE / GoodEndos LLC41 Fairpoint Dr Ste B, Gulf Breeze, FL 32561 Directions (850) 733-3636Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
- Gulf Breeze Hospital
- HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital
- North Okaloosa Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Community Care Network
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
If you want an endocrinologist who is concerned with your overall health, I recommend Dr Hennigan
About Dr. Michael Hennigan, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1003971839
Education & Certifications
- U Tex Med Sch
- University Of South Alabama College Of Medicine
- University of Alabama
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hennigan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hennigan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hennigan works at
Dr. Hennigan has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hennigan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hennigan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hennigan.
