Overview

Dr. Michael Hennigan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Gulf Breeze, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of South Alabama College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast, Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Gulf Breeze Hospital, HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital and North Okaloosa Medical Center.



Dr. Hennigan works at Richard G. Sellers, MD - Affiliated with Ortho Florida, LLC in Gulf Breeze, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

