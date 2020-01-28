See All Psychiatrists in Mandeville, LA
Dr. Michael Henke, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Henke, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Mandeville, LA. They graduated from LSUHSC New Orleans School of Medicine.

Dr. Henke works at Tulane Multispecialty Clinic Northshore in Mandeville, LA. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northshore Child Psychiatry Direct
    1305 W Causeway Approach, Mandeville, LA 70471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 276-9460
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 11:00am

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Conduct Disorder
Dementia or Depression Screening
ADHD and-or ADD
Conduct Disorder
Dementia or Depression Screening

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 28, 2020
    Very caring and helpful. One of the few doctors I've met that actually really listens to my concerns and addresses them appropriately and thoroughly.
    — Jan 28, 2020
    About Dr. Michael Henke, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013204817
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • LSUHSC New Orleans Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Fellowship
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • LSU/Ochsner Adult Psychiatry Residency
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • LSUHSC New Orleans School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Millsaps College
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Henke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Henke has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Henke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Henke works at Tulane Multispecialty Clinic Northshore in Mandeville, LA. View the full address on Dr. Henke’s profile.

    Dr. Henke has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Henke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Henke. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

