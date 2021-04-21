Overview

Dr. Michael Heniff, MD is a Pulmonologist in Palos Heights, IL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Palos Community Hospital.



Dr. Heniff works at APN Family Care in Palos Heights, IL. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.