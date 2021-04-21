See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Palos Heights, IL
Dr. Michael Heniff, MD is a Pulmonologist in Palos Heights, IL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Palos Community Hospital.

Dr. Heniff works at APN Family Care in Palos Heights, IL. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Special Home Health Care LLC
    13303 S Ridgeland Ave Unit C, Palos Heights, IL 60463 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 293-8800
  2. 2
    Lela Demeter
    11824 Southwest Hwy Ste 130, Palos Heights, IL 60463 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Palos Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
    Apr 21, 2021
    Dr Heniff is the best
    — Apr 21, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Michael Heniff, MD
    About Dr. Michael Heniff, MD

    Education & Certifications

    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Heniff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heniff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Heniff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Heniff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Heniff works at APN Family Care in Palos Heights, IL. View the full address on Dr. Heniff’s profile.

    Dr. Heniff has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heniff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Heniff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heniff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heniff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heniff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.