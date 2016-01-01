Dr. Henein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Henein, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Henein, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Marlette, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Marlette Regional Hospital.
Locations
Marlette Regional Hospital2770 Main St, Marlette, MI 48453 Directions (989) 635-4000
Ascension Macomb-oakland Hospital11800 E 12 Mile Rd, Warren, MI 48093 Directions (248) 778-3350
Hospital Affiliations
- Marlette Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Henein, MD
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1275620635
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Henein accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Henein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henein.
