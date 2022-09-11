See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Lees Summit, MO
Dr. Michael Hellman, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (51)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Michael Hellman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College and is affiliated with Saint Luke's East Hospital and Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City.

Dr. Hellman works at Rockhill Orthopaedic Specialists - Lee's Summit in Lees Summit, MO with other offices in Blue Springs, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Rockhill Orthopaedic Specialists - Lee's Summit
    120 NE Saint Lukes Blvd, Lees Summit, MO 64086 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 246-4302
    Rockhill Orthopaedic Specialists - Blue Springs
    600 NE Adams Dairy Pkwy, Blue Springs, MO 64014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 246-4302

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Luke's East Hospital
  • Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 11, 2022
    Dr. Hellman, & his team, did both my knee replacements, the first in one April 2022 & the second one, which I am still recuperating from, in Aug. He & his staff were both friendly & professional. They really listened the me & patiently answered all the questions I had about the surgeries. His PA Austin Christianson was also very helpful. They both took the time with me to help me understand the surgery, & it's risks, as well as, what to expect when recuperating. They are also very helpful if you have questions after your surgery. I emailed Dr. Hellman on a Friday with a no n urgent question on medication. I did not expect an answer back before Mon., but I had an answer back the next day (Sunday). Dr. Hellman is a very busy surgeon, yet he & his staff see to care about each of their patients. I have had very little pain & my PT says I am doing great with the PT. I would/& have recommended others to doc who may be thinking of any orthopedic surgery to help them with their problems.
    About Dr. Michael Hellman, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • 1114214970
    Education & Certifications

    • Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
    • Rush Presbyterian-St. Luke's Medical Center-Chicago
    • Rush-Presbyterian-St. Luke's Medical Center/Cook County Hospital
    • Jefferson Medical College
    • Lehigh University
    • Orthopedic Surgery
