Dr. Michael Hellman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College and is affiliated with Saint Luke's East Hospital and Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City.



Dr. Hellman works at Rockhill Orthopaedic Specialists - Lee's Summit in Lees Summit, MO with other offices in Blue Springs, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.