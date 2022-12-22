See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Miami, FL
Dr. Michael Hellinger, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.5 (42)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Hellinger, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine.

Dr. Hellinger works at The Colorectal Care Center of South Florida in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Destruction of Anal Tumor and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Colorectal Care Center of South Florida
    3659 S Miami Ave Ste 3003, Miami, FL 33133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 858-1515
  2. 2
    The Colorectal Care Center of South Florida
    2600 SW 3rd Ave Ste 650, Miami, FL 33129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 858-1515
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anal or Rectal Pain
Destruction of Anal Tumor
Constipation
Anal or Rectal Pain
Destruction of Anal Tumor
Constipation

Treatment frequency



Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colonic Inertia Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diverticular Diseases Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Fissures Chevron Icon
Fistula Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Dec 22, 2022
    Good doctor and very caring staff, especially Mary.
    Arina — Dec 22, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Hellinger, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124084413
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Orlando Regl Med Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Miami School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Tufts University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Hellinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hellinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hellinger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hellinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hellinger works at The Colorectal Care Center of South Florida in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Hellinger’s profile.

    Dr. Hellinger has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Destruction of Anal Tumor and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hellinger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Hellinger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hellinger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hellinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hellinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

