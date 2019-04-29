Dr. Heinig has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Heinig, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Heinig, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rock Hill, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Piedmont Medical Center.
Dr. Heinig works at
Locations
Atrium Health Musculoskeletal Institute Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Rock Hill134 PROFESSIONAL PARK DR, Rock Hill, SC 29732 Directions (803) 329-3130Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Atrium Health Musculoskeletal Institute Orthopedics & Sports Medicine10660 Park Rd Ste 3100, Charlotte, NC 28210 Directions (803) 329-3130Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Piedmont Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient for several years. Dr. Heinig is professional, friendly, courteous, spends time with you and explains everything. I have never been anything less than satisfied.
About Dr. Michael Heinig, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1306829460
Education & Certifications
- EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heinig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heinig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heinig works at
Dr. Heinig has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heinig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Heinig speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Heinig. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heinig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heinig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heinig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.