Overview

Dr. Michael Heinig, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rock Hill, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Piedmont Medical Center.



Dr. Heinig works at Carolina Orthopedic Sgy Assocs in Rock Hill, SC with other offices in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.