Dr. Michael Heim, DO

Family Medicine
4.5 (37)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Heim, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Heim works at The Health Associates of Tampa in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Heim Regenerative Medicine Center
    608 S Tampania Ave, Tampa, FL 33609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 384-3107

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergies Chevron Icon
Andropause Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Constipation Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Pain Chevron Icon
Nutritional Supplementation Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Prolotherapy Injections Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 27, 2021
    Kristen and Dr Heim are AMAZING! They are helping me balance my hormones and helping with my general health. They truly make me feel like I am their only patient! I would definitely recommend them!
    Theresa R — Aug 27, 2021
    About Dr. Michael Heim, DO

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1508927369
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American Acadamy Of Anti Aging
    Residency
    • Suncoast Hospital
    Internship
    • Suncoast Hosptial
    Medical Education
    • Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Florida State University
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Heim, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Heim has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Heim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Heim works at The Health Associates of Tampa in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Heim’s profile.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Heim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

