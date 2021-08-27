Dr. Michael Heim, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Heim, DO
Overview
Dr. Michael Heim, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Heim works at
Locations
-
1
Heim Regenerative Medicine Center608 S Tampania Ave, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 384-3107
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Heim?
Kristen and Dr Heim are AMAZING! They are helping me balance my hormones and helping with my general health. They truly make me feel like I am their only patient! I would definitely recommend them!
About Dr. Michael Heim, DO
- Family Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1508927369
Education & Certifications
- American Acadamy Of Anti Aging
- Suncoast Hospital
- Suncoast Hosptial
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Florida State University
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heim has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heim works at
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Heim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.