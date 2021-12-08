Dr. Michael Heilig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heilig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Heilig, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Heilig, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Richmond, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Kentucky River Medical Center.
Dr. Heilig works at
Locations
-
1
Cornerstone Orthopaedics318 Highland Park Dr, Richmond, KY 40475 Directions (859) 625-9959
-
2
Dr. Mendoza's Pediatric and Adolscent424 Jett Dr, Jackson, KY 41339 Directions (606) 666-2255Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
-
3
Kentucky River Medical Center540 Jett Dr, Jackson, KY 41339 Directions (606) 666-2255Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
4
Kentucky Orthopedic Associates404 Shoppers Dr, Winchester, KY 40391 Directions (859) 737-5333
Hospital Affiliations
- Kentucky River Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Heilig?
Dr. Heilig is a great surgeon. He did my Right hip replacement in 2016, Left Hip & knee in 2020 and my right knee 2021. My results have been wonderful. He helped me when no one else would. 100% recommend him. Just remember with any replacement surgery Therapy to recovery.
About Dr. Michael Heilig, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1811958291
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heilig has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heilig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heilig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heilig works at
Dr. Heilig has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Arthroscopy and Wrist Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heilig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Heilig. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heilig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heilig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heilig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.