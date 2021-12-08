Overview

Dr. Michael Heilig, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Richmond, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Kentucky River Medical Center.



Dr. Heilig works at Cornerstone Orthopaedics in Richmond, KY with other offices in Jackson, KY and Winchester, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Arthroscopy and Wrist Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.