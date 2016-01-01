Overview

Dr. Michael Heid, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine|Southeastern University of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Heid works at Envision Surgical Services in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.