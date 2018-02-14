Overview

Dr. Michael Heeg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Heeg works at Retina Macula Institute in Torrance, CA with other offices in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Glaucoma and Eye Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.