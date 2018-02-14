Dr. Michael Heeg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heeg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Heeg, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Heeg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Heeg works at
Locations
-
1
Retina Macula Institute-Torrance4201 Torrance Blvd Ste 310, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (310) 944-9393Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Denver Retina Center PC4500 E Cherry Creek South Dr Ste 102, Denver, CO 80246 Directions (303) 220-0393
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My experience has been nothing but positive. It began with being put into the schedule after I found floaters in my vision. I was out of town and I was scheduled asap. Dr. Heeg immediately saw me and took me straight in to where he could do laser treatment on a detached retina. He thankfully saved me from going to surgery at a hospital because of the timeliness of his actions. I have seen him multiple times since for follow-ups (including a Vitrectomy )and he seems skilled and caring.
About Dr. Michael Heeg, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1972555142
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky
- Tulane University Hospital and Clinic
- Reading Hospital
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Franklin & Marshall College
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heeg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heeg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heeg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heeg works at
Dr. Heeg has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Glaucoma and Eye Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heeg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Heeg speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Heeg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heeg.
