Dr. Michael Hee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Hee, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Hee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Ahmc Seton Medical Center.
Dr. Hee works at
Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Medical Group - San Francisco2250 Hayes St, San Francisco, CA 94117 Directions (415) 387-8887
-
2
Pacific Eye Specialists1850 Sullivan Ave Ste 540, Daly City, CA 94015 Directions (650) 755-6900
Hospital Affiliations
- Ahmc Seton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hee?
Friendly, knowledgeable, technically proficient - he is the best!
About Dr. Michael Hee, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1801891551
Education & Certifications
- University Ca Sf School Of Med
- Harvard Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hee works at
Dr. Hee has seen patients for Paralytic Strabismus and Conjunctival Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.