Overview

Dr. Michael Heavey, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fenton, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis.



Dr. Heavey works at St. Francis Building at SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton in Fenton, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.