Dr. Michael Healy, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Inglewood, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Airport Sunrise Dialysis11300 Hawthorne Blvd, Inglewood, CA 90304 Directions (310) 680-0601
Fmcna of Culver City9432 Venice Blvd, Culver City, CA 90232 Directions (310) 836-2237
Yep H. Wong M.d. Inc323 N Prairie Ave Ste 334, Inglewood, CA 90301 Directions (310) 674-8600
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Nephrology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Dr. Healy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Healy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Healy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Healy speaks Spanish.
Dr. Healy has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Healy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Healy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Healy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.