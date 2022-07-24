Dr. Michael Hayman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hayman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Hayman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Hayman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus and Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center.
Locations
OrthoArizona - Deer Valley2902 W Agua Fria Fwy Ste 1090, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Directions (602) 398-8079Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hayman gave me good information about my rotator cuff injury which helped in deciding the next step as far as further treatment.
About Dr. Michael Hayman, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1780690784
Education & Certifications
- New Eng Bapt Hosp
- U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci
- Orthopedic Surgery
