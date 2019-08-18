Overview

Dr. Michael Haydel, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Houma, LA. They graduated from Louisiana Statue University and is affiliated with Ochsner Saint Mary, Terrebonne General Health System and Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Haydel works at Haydel Spine Pain & Wellness in Houma, LA with other offices in Lafayette, LA and Thibodaux, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Herniated Disc and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.