Overview

Dr. Michael Hawthorne, MD is a Pulmonologist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Touro Infirmary.



Dr. Hawthorne works at Internal Medicine Specialists in New Orleans, LA with other offices in Mobile, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Respiratory Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.