Dr. Michael Hawthorne, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Hawthorne, MD is a Pulmonologist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Touro Infirmary.
Dr. Hawthorne works at
Locations
1
Louisiana Physicians Aco LLC3525 Prytania St Ste 526, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 648-2500
- 2 7987 PO Box, Mobile, AL 36670 Directions (251) 433-3344
Hospital Affiliations
- Touro Infirmary
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Super cool doctor, great doctor/patient person
About Dr. Michael Hawthorne, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1235159252
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hawthorne has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hawthorne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hawthorne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hawthorne works at
Dr. Hawthorne has seen patients for Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Respiratory Failure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hawthorne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hawthorne speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hawthorne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hawthorne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hawthorne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hawthorne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.