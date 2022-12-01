Dr. Michael Havig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Havig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Havig, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Havig, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital, NCH Baker Downtown and Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.
Dr. Havig works at
Orthocollier1250 Pine Ridge Rd Ste 202, Naples, FL 34108 Directions (239) 325-1135Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Lee Memorial Hospital
- NCH Baker Downtown
- Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Very caring and knowledgeable.
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1992775589
- The Orthopedic Specialty Hospital
- Emory University Hospital
- Vanderbilt University
- Princeton University
- Orthopedic Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Havig has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Havig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Havig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Havig works at
Dr. Havig has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Havig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
89 patients have reviewed Dr. Havig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Havig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Havig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Havig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.