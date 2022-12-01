Overview

Dr. Michael Havig, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital, NCH Baker Downtown and Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.



Dr. Havig works at ORTHOCOLLIER in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.