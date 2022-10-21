Overview

Dr. Michael Hausman, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.



Dr. Hausman works at Mount Sinai Doctors Long Island in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Arm, Trigger Finger and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.