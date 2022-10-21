See All Hand Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Michael Hausman, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
2.5 (38)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Michael Hausman, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.

Dr. Hausman works at Mount Sinai Doctors Long Island in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Arm, Trigger Finger and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The Orthopedic Center at Mount Sinai West
    425 W 59th St Fl 5, New York, NY 10019

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews

    2.5
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michael Hausman, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1063475069
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Roosevelt Hospital
    Residency
    • Yale New Haven Hospital
    Internship
    • University Colo
    Medical Education
    • YALE UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Mount Sinai Morningside
    • Mount Sinai West

