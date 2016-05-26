Dr. Michael Haupert, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haupert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Haupert, DO
Dr. Michael Haupert, DO is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 35 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Michigan Pediatric Ent. Associates Pllc7001 Orchard Lake Rd Ste 320C, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Directions (248) 571-3600
Children's Hospital of Michigan3901 Beaubien St, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (313) 745-9048TuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Beaumont Pediatric Neurology - Royal Oak3555 W 13 Mile Rd Ste N120, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 551-5700
Beaumont Pediatrics - Dearborn18100 Oakwood Blvd Ste 303, Dearborn, MI 48124 Directions (313) 438-7998
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
He is wonderful! I switched over to him and so happy I did! My daughter is 4 years old and has had many ear issues. He has been so caring and compassionate. Very easy going and easy to talk to. We will be going for round 3 of tubes in a couple weeks and as much as I hate to see my baby go under again, I have so much faith and confidence in him. Highly recommend!
- Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
- 35 years of experience
- English
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Haupert has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haupert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haupert has seen patients for Otitis Media and Eustachian Tube Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haupert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Haupert. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haupert.
