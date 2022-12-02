Dr. Michael Hattan, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hattan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Hattan, DPM
Overview
Dr. Michael Hattan, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Locations
Newport Family Podiatry355 Placentia Ave Ste 101, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 650-1900
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Michael Hatton is the best doctor I have ever met in my life. He is a no nonsense doctor and he tells you like it is. I feel that I could trust him with any type of surgery with my foot and I would never worry about it. If you have problems he can fix them. He has a big heart and he’s a good father. This doctor has come in on Saturdays just to see me. All he ever asks from me was to follow the instructions that he gives me. Everything he said and I followed The instructions and I healed very quickly and my foot was very complicated. I would recommend this guy to anyone and I would trust him with my own family. I picked Dr. Hatton because they found out that he was a former Marine and former Marines are very Disciplined, conscientious and very focused. You cannot go wrong with this doctor and I’m glad I found them. He saved my foot from being removed. You will not go wrong with Dr. Hatton, Gary DeRemer
About Dr. Michael Hattan, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1588864532
Education & Certifications
- Long Beach Mem Med Ctr
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hattan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hattan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hattan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hattan has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Achilles Tendinitis and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hattan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hattan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hattan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hattan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hattan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.