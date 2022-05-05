Overview

Dr. Michael Hasz, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Reston, VA. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Minnesota Med School|University Of Minnesota Med School|University of Minnesota Medical School|University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center and Inova Fair Oaks Hospital.



Dr. Hasz works at Crowell Reconstructive Surgery in Reston, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.