Dr. Michael Hasz, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Hasz, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Reston, VA. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Minnesota Med School|University Of Minnesota Med School|University of Minnesota Medical School|University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center and Inova Fair Oaks Hospital.
Dr. Hasz works at
Locations
-
1
Crowell Reconstructive Surgery1860 Town Center Dr Ste 180, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 977-4818Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hasz was unafraid to move forward with care that would help me get my life and movement back, and it has made such a difference. I would absolutely do everything again and I'm really grateful that he continues to keep an eye on my surgical results and how they practically impact my life.
About Dr. Michael Hasz, MD
- Regenerative Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1275501371
Education & Certifications
- Spinal Surgery, William Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Mi Usa|Spinal Surgery, William Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Mi Usa|William Beaumont Hospital|William Beaumont Hospital
- Mount Carmel Mercy Hosp|Mount Carmel Mercy Hosp|Sinai-Grace Hosp/Grace Hosp, Orthopedic Surgery|Sinai-Grace Hosp/Grace Hosp, Orthopedic Surgery
- General Surgery, Mount Carmel Mercy Hosp/Grace Hosp, Detroit, Mi Usa|General Surgery, Mount Carmel Mercy Hosp/Grace Hosp, Detroit, Mi Usa|Grace Mt Carmel Hospital|Grace Mt Carmel Hospital
- University Of Minnesota Med School|University Of Minnesota Med School|University of Minnesota Medical School|University of Minnesota Medical School
