Overview

Dr. Michael Hartman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Johns Creek, GA. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio and is affiliated with Fannin Regional Hospital and Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center.

Dr. Hartman works at Georgia Brain & Spine Center in Johns Creek, GA with other offices in Newnan, GA, Snellville, GA, Decatur, GA and Covington, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Georgia Brain & Spine Center
    9635 Ventana Way, Johns Creek, GA 30022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 446-4424
  2. 2
    DeKalb Medical Physicians Group
    1755 Highway 34 E Ste 3400, Newnan, GA 30265 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 979-8080
  3. 3
    DeKalb Medical Physicians Group
    1600 Medical Way Ste 140, Snellville, GA 30078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 979-8080
  4. 4
    Decatur
    2675 N Decatur Rd Ste 110, Decatur, GA 30033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 979-8080
  5. 5
    DeKalb Medical Physicians Group
    4181 Hospital Dr NE Ste 303, Covington, GA 30014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 979-8080

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fannin Regional Hospital
  • Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Herniated Disc
Scoliosis
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Herniated Disc
Scoliosis
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Treatment frequency



Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Alliant Health Plans
    • Ambetter
    • American General
    • American International Group (AIG)
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Georgia
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Signature Health Alliance
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Mar 23, 2020
    Dr. Hartman is an amazing Dr. and surgeon and goes above and beyond. Very thorough and I trust him completely! I even came from out of state to have my cervical fusion done! Can't say enough good things!
    Luv2ridehorses — Mar 23, 2020
    About Dr. Michael Hartman, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659377620
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Tennessee
    Residency
    Internship
    • Good Samaritan Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Ohio
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Hartman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hartman is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Hartman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hartman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Hartman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hartman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hartman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hartman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

