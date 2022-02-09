Overview

Dr. Michael Hartley, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Danville, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health.



Dr. Hartley works at Westside Gastroenterology Consultants in Danville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Hernia and Anal or Rectal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

