Overview

Dr. Michael Harrison, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in North Dartmouth, MA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Harrison works at Southcoast Health Neurosurgery in North Dartmouth, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.