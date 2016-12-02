Dr. Michael Harris, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Harris, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Harris, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Orem, UT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Harris works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Aspen Clinical Research LLC1215 S 1680 W, Orem, UT 84058 Directions (801) 377-3933
- 2 3325 N University Ave Ste 100, Provo, UT 84604 Directions (801) 377-3933
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harris?
I've been seeing Dr. Harris on and off now since 2012. He is amazing and wonderfully friendly, funny, and listens! His wife who is his receptionist is also very accommodating and kind. I would highly recommend Dr. Harris.
About Dr. Michael Harris, DO
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1912008590
Education & Certifications
- At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harris accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harris works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.