Dr. Michael Harris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Harris, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Harris, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Main Campus Medical Center.
Dr. Harris works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Metrohealth Medical Center2500 Metrohealth Dr, Cleveland, OH 44109 Directions (216) 778-4414Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Metrohealth Medical Center4229 Pearl Rd, Cleveland, OH 44109 Directions (216) 778-4414
- 3 3609 Park East Dr, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 957-9959
-
4
Healthspan Integrated Care10 Severance Cir, Cleveland Heights, OH 44118 Directions (800) 524-7377
Hospital Affiliations
- Main Campus Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harris?
Dr Harris has been my doctor for many years. I am so thankful for all he has done to help me with my health issues. He listens, is respectful, and has done everything in his power to keep me going when I feel hopeless. Excellent Doctor!!!!!!
About Dr. Michael Harris, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1700988409
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harris works at
Dr. Harris has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.