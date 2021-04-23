Overview

Dr. Michael Harris, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Main Campus Medical Center.



Dr. Harris works at The MetroHealth System in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Beachwood, OH and Cleveland Heights, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.