Dr. Michael Harris, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Harris, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Hackensack30 Prospect Ave # Wfan, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 457-1885
Hackensack30 Prospect Ave # Wfan, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 354-6510
- Hackensack University Medical Center
My granddaughter was his patient, he is a wonderful man and doctor. Our family had complete confidence in him.
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- 53 years of experience
- English, Greek
- Childrens Hospital of Philadelphia
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Pediatric Hematology-Oncology and Pediatrics
Dr. Harris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harris works at
Dr. Harris speaks Greek.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
