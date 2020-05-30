Dr. Harris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Harris, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Harris, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.
Dr. Harris works at
Locations
-
1
Louisville Behavioral Health System3430 Newburg Rd Ste 212, Louisville, KY 40218 Directions (502) 454-8800
-
2
Uofl Health - Peace Hospital2020 Newburg Rd, Louisville, KY 40205 Directions (502) 454-8800
Hospital Affiliations
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Harris is fantastic. He is kind, caring and makes sure you are fully taken care of. I have seen him for a few years now and could not recommend a better Psychiatrist.
About Dr. Michael Harris, MD
- Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1366493827
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Psychiatry, Therapeutic Medical Physics and Therapeutic Radiologic Physics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harris works at
Dr. Harris has seen patients for Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse, Suicidal Ideation and Tobacco Use Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.