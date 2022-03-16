Overview

Dr. Michael Harris, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in South Charleston, WV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from MILWAUKEE COUNTY MEDICAL COMPLEX / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Thomas Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Harris works at Michael L. Harris M.d. Ltd. in South Charleston, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.