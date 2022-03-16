Dr. Michael Harris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Harris, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Harris, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in South Charleston, WV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from MILWAUKEE COUNTY MEDICAL COMPLEX / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Thomas Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Harris works at
Locations
-
1
Michael L. Harris M.d. Ltd.4501 Maccorkle Ave SW Ste 500, South Charleston, WV 25309 Directions (304) 766-6266
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harris?
Doctor Harris is great, I've been seeing him for a number of years, I like he and his staff so well I've gotten several friends and family members to go see him as well. He always takes time to listen to my concerns and answer my questions. I get a very thorough exam and never feel as though I'm being rushed through, The staff is knowledgeable and friendly. I never spend too long in the waiting room and I've been worked in same day for an emergency as well. i would recommend him to anyone looking for an excellent Ophthalmologist who has that hometown friendliness, good staff and great care.
About Dr. Michael Harris, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1215964762
Education & Certifications
- MILWAUKEE COUNTY MEDICAL COMPLEX / SCHOOL OF NURSING
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harris works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.