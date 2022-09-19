See All Plastic Surgeons in Tampa, FL
Dr. Michael Harrington, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Michael Harrington, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Michael Harrington, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Moffitt Cancer Center and Tampa General Hospital.

Dr. Harrington works at H Lee Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Moffitt Cancer Center
    12902 Usf Magnolia Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 663-3488
  2. 2
    USF Division of Plastic Surgery
    2 Columbia Dr, Tampa, FL 33606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 844-8416

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Moffitt Cancer Center
  • Tampa General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Cancer
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Skin Cancer
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna
Basal Cell Carcinoma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Harrington?

    Sep 19, 2022
    Dr Harrington has taken care of two skin cancers for me with the greatest of care and invisible scars. As a retired OR nurse I wouldn’t consider going to any other plastic surgeon.
    Aylene McKenzie Scott — Sep 19, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Harrington, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Harrington, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Harrington to family and friends

    Dr. Harrington's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Harrington

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Harrington, MD.

    About Dr. Michael Harrington, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558561217
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of South Florida Division Of Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Residency
    Internship
    • Tampa General Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of South Florida College of Public Health
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Harrington, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harrington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Harrington has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Harrington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Harrington works at H Lee Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Harrington’s profile.

    Dr. Harrington has seen patients for Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harrington on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Harrington. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harrington.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harrington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harrington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Michael Harrington, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.