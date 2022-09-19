Overview

Dr. Michael Harrington, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Moffitt Cancer Center and Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Harrington works at H Lee Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.