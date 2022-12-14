Overview

Dr. M Brian Harkins, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tomball, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball and HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress.



Dr. Harkins works at Surgical Advanced Specialty Center in Tomball, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia and Incisional Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.