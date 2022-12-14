See All General Surgeons in Tomball, TX
Dr. M Brian Harkins, MD

General Surgery
5 (254)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview

Dr. M Brian Harkins, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tomball, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball and HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress.

Dr. Harkins works at Surgical Advanced Specialty Center in Tomball, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia and Incisional Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1
    Surgical Advanced Specialty Center
    455 School St Ste 10, Tomball, TX 77375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 805-4036

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
  • HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ventral Hernia
Incisional Hernia
Gallstones
Ventral Hernia
Incisional Hernia
Gallstones

Treatment frequency



Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 254 ratings
    Patient Ratings (254)
    5 Star
    (239)
    4 Star
    (9)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 14, 2022
    Dr. Harkins removed my gall bladder. He explained everything very well beforehand and helped to lower my anxiety level about having surgery. The staff at his office are wonderful as well!
    C. Shepherd — Dec 14, 2022
    About Dr. M Brian Harkins, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • 1700908175
    Education & Certifications

    • Dwight D Eisenhower AMC
    • Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
    • Louisiana State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. M Brian Harkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Harkins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Harkins accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Harkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Harkins works at Surgical Advanced Specialty Center in Tomball, TX. View the full address on Dr. Harkins’s profile.

    Dr. Harkins has seen patients for Ventral Hernia and Incisional Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    254 patients have reviewed Dr. Harkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harkins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

