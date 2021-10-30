See All Psychiatrists in Bronx, NY
Psychiatry
Dr. Michael Hargrove, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bronx, NY. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    3199 Bainbridge Ave Fl 3, Bronx, NY 10467 (718) 365-5662

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    MultiPlan

    Oct 30, 2021
    I have read the reviews and some of them attack the professional rights of a psychiatrist to cut his hours with a former group. But my experience has been amazing. Dr. Michael Hargrove and his staff are all I could have hoped for in a psychiatrist. He has always provided the absolute best care, and I believe, best advice and treatment during every visit and for every issue. If you are looking for a psychiatrist whose medical knowledge is up to date and treats the whole person, and treating you respectfully in a nice office, then Dr. Hargrove is someone you should consider visiting.
    Satisfied patient — Oct 30, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Psychiatry
    English
    1336114115
    Metropolitan Hospital Center/New York Med College
    Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine
    Cornell University, Ithaca, New York
    Dr. Michael Hargrove, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Hargrove has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hargrove has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hargrove. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hargrove, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hargrove appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

