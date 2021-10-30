Dr. Michael Hargrove, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hargrove is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Hargrove, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Hargrove, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bronx, NY. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3199 Bainbridge Ave Fl 3, Bronx, NY 10467 Directions (718) 365-5662
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hargrove?
I have read the reviews and some of them attack the professional rights of a psychiatrist to cut his hours with a former group. But my experience has been amazing. Dr. Michael Hargrove and his staff are all I could have hoped for in a psychiatrist. He has always provided the absolute best care, and I believe, best advice and treatment during every visit and for every issue. If you are looking for a psychiatrist whose medical knowledge is up to date and treats the whole person, and treating you respectfully in a nice office, then Dr. Hargrove is someone you should consider visiting.
About Dr. Michael Hargrove, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1336114115
Education & Certifications
- Metropolitan Hospital Center/New York Med College
- Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine
- Cornell University, Ithaca, New York
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hargrove has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hargrove accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hargrove has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hargrove. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hargrove.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hargrove, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hargrove appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.