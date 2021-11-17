Overview

Dr. Michael Hardee, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Austell, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Wellstar Douglas Hospital and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



Dr. Hardee works at Wellstar Cardiovascular Medicine in Austell, GA with other offices in Marietta, GA and Douglasville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors, Sinus Tachycardia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.