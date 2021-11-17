Dr. Michael Hardee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hardee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Hardee, MD
Dr. Michael Hardee, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Austell, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Wellstar Douglas Hospital and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Ravi Edupuganti MD1700 Hospital South Dr Ste 409, Austell, GA 30106 Directions (770) 732-9100
Vineet Dua, MD | Wellstar Cardiovascular Medicine3747 Roswell Rd Ste 213, Marietta, GA 30062 Directions (770) 321-3490
Michael Hardee6001 Professional Pkwy, Douglasville, GA 30134 Directions (678) 715-5080
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
- Wellstar Douglas Hospital
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Hardee is always kind and professional and I appreciate his concern and willingness to listen and explain. The staff is friendly and courteous.
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
Dr. Hardee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hardee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hardee has seen patients for Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors, Sinus Tachycardia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hardee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hardee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hardee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hardee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hardee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.